Let there be songs to fill the air: London concert to raise funds for Ukrainians devastated by war

Londoners will be using the power of music for a special fundraising concert performed by local artists in opposition of the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Songs for Ukraine will be held at Western University's Paul Davenport Theatre in Talbot College Friday evening.

The London Ukrainian Centre fundraiser will feature authentic Ukrainian music in support of those affected by the war.

The concert will begin with the Ukrainian national anthem and will end with a full choir piece dubbed, "Prayer for Ukraine."

Admission to the concert is free but donations are being collected for the London Ukrainian Centre.

The show starts at 6 p.m. and runs until 7:30 p.m.