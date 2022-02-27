'Let us help them get straight to hell': Road signs being removed to confuse Russians
Staff
Reuters
A Ukrainian company in charge of building and maintaining roads said it was removing all road signs that could be used by invading Russian forces to find their way around the country.
"The enemy has poor communications, they cannot navigate the terrain," the company Ukravtodor said in a Facebook update late on Friday. "Let us help them get straight to hell."
It posted an edited photo of a standard road sign in which directions to nearby cities have been replaced with profanities that could be translated as "Go f--- yourself," "Go f--- yourself again" and "Go f--- yourself back in Russia."
(Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; editing by William Mallard)
-
Simcoe County organization supports and uplifts artists of colourA grassroots organization in Simcoe County is uplifting artists of colour in the community.
-
Timmins winter hiking event highlights outdoor survival, adventure and educationThe Wintergreen Fund for Conservation's first winter hiking day after a pandemic hiatus saw a healthy turnout of people looking to learn more about the Hersey Lake Conservation Area and the opportunities for adventure and education within it.
-
-
Timmins-raised pro snowboarder visits home to inspire local youthProfessional snowboarder Jesse Millen hosted an event for youth in his hometown of Timmins on the different styles of the sport.
-
Police incident prompts investigation in west LethbridgeLethbridge police say the public needs to stay clear of an incident in the west end of that city on Sunday.
-
Coquitlam RCMP appeal for help finding missing men wanted under Mental Health ActFor the third time in five days, Mounties in Coquitlam are asking the public for help locating a missing man who is wanted under the provincial Mental Health Act.
-
-
23-year-old woman dead after car crash in TorontoToronto police are investigating a car crash near Keele and Eglinton early Sunday morning that left a woman dead.
-
Habitat For Humanity expanding in Algoma DistrictSault Ste. Marie's Habitat for Humanity chapter is taking its operations into communities throughout the Algoma District.