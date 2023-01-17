Lethbridge, Alta., business owner hopes to be pioneer for therapeutic psychedelics

Medical professionals who struggle with treatment options for Albertans suffering from mental health disorders now have some new tools to help patients but those that want to grow the industry say they are plenty of obstacles for patients.

According to research, psychedelic drugs have been shown to be effective in treating various illnesses including treatment resistant depression and post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD).

Many in the medical community see this as a big win.

“Anything extra that we can add to the tool box, anything we can move to and use is as a treatment is really important. We haven't had a breakthrough of this magnitude in many years,” said University of Calgary assistant clinical professor Dr. Robert Tanguay.

The drugs now available for therapeutic use include psilocybin, LSD, MDMA and ketamine.

Now that the regulations are in place, there are some locally who are looking to get involved with the production of psychedelics.

That’s why Cami Tanner launched Pharmapsil – a business she hopes one day will be licensed to grow psilocybin mushrooms for therapeutic purposes.

If approved, it would be the only large-scale producer of psilocybin mushrooms in Lethbridge.

It’s been a dream for Tanner for quite some time.

“We started our application for our license back in November 2021. So we were kind of well ahead of the game before we even knew there was going to licensed professionals doing the regulated therapy.”

Anyone seeking psychedelic treatment will have to have a psychiatrist prescribe them the treatment.

Tanner believes that this will keep patients seeking these treatments waiting.

“If that is the way regulations are going, that's going to be a bit of an issue. Because we’re very limited in Lethbridge with psychiatrists,” Tanner said.

The need for a psychiatrist prescription is one of the safeguards in place to ensure the safety of Albertans potentially looking for this treatment.

It would ensure this sort of treatment is right for them and let them know what to expect.

Aaron Gruber, professor of neuroscience with the University of Lethbridge, said doctors need to examine their patients closely before prescribing therapeutic psychedelics.

“It’s quite important that before someone takes psychedelics that they have the right mindset. And so having sessions beforehand to align expectations of what will occur seems to have a pretty dramatically positive influence.”

The provincial government is also being very careful when it comes to the new drugs.

“Alberta is setting a high bar to protect Albertans undergoing psychedelic-assisted therapy as the field continues to evolve,” said Colin Aitchison, press secretary for the office of mental health and addictions.

So far, no Albertan has been prescribed any psychedelics.