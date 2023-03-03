Lethbridge and the Boulet family prepare for 5th annual Green Shirt Day

Logan Boulet's legacy lives on as family and community members are getting ready for the fifth annual Green Shirt Day.

"Logan made the decision to be an organ donor because he wanted to save lives," said Logan’s father and co-founder of Green Shirt Day, Toby Boulet.

"He knew that his organs would be healthy whenever he passed and he wanted to make sure someone else got those."

The City of Lethbridge will once again be recognizing Green Shirt Day on April 7, a movement launched by the Boulet family in 2019 to not only remember Logan, but also to spread awareness for organ transplants.

"It has made a difference and it has made an impact on people that they want to be part of Green Shirt Day and they want to make a difference in other people’s lives by being an organ donor and registering," said Bernadine Boulet, Logan’s mother and co-founder of Green Shirt Day.

April 6 marks the five-year anniversary of the Humboldt Bronco's bus crash that claimed the lives of 16 players, coaches and staff, including Logan.

Shortly before the crash, on his 21st birthday, Logan signed his organ donor card.

It was a decision that helped save the lives of six people and ignite the Logan Boulet Effect.

Margaret Benson, a transplant recipient, says everything she has now, she owes to people like Logan and the Boulets.

"I like to meet people like the Boulets, to let them know what an extraordinary gift they gave," Benson said at a Green Shirt Day event at city hall.

"I'm proud to wear my green shirt and excited to see what this years Green Shirt Day will bring."

THE LOGAN BOULET EFFECT

The Logan Boulet Effect inspired nearly 150,000 people across Canada to register as organ donors in the two months following the crash.

"I catch myself wondering sometimes about the good that comes out of a tragic event, but look what has happened over the years," said Lethbridge Mayor Blaine Hyggen.

"Just look what has happened, and Logan would be smiling."

"Green Shirt Day has become a beacon of hope for patients and families," added Brenna Scott, the business development manager for Canada Blood Services Lethbridge.

"The Logan Boulet Effect is indeed a lasting legacy that continues to impact and inspire Canadians."

Buildings and structures across Canada, including the high level bridge and Lethbridge city hall, will light up green on April 7.

The Boulets are grateful for the support they've received for Logan and donor awareness

"It's the willingness of the volunteers that bring this day to life," said Toby Boulet.

"We work very hard, our family, but the volunteers work around us and with us and we just serve and do what we can."

The Boulets will be hosting a free skate at the Logan Boulet Arena in north Lethbridge on Green Shirt Day.

You can visit the Green Shirt Day website for more details.