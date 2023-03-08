Lethbridge announces end of Phase 1 snow routes

Phase 1 snow routes are no longer active in Lethbridge, the city announced Wednesday in a release.

As a result, on-street parking can resume along these roadways.

Snow routes are activated during winter when snow creates unsafe driving conditions.

Residents can keep track of notifications by visiting Get Involved Lethbridge: Snow Control or by calling 311.

