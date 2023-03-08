Lethbridge announces end of Phase 1 snow routes
CTVNewsCalgary.ca Digital Producer
Stephen Hunt
Phase 1 snow routes are no longer active in Lethbridge, the city announced Wednesday in a release.
As a result, on-street parking can resume along these roadways.
Snow routes are activated during winter when snow creates unsafe driving conditions.
Residents can keep track of notifications by visiting Get Involved Lethbridge: Snow Control or by calling 311.
The City of Lethbridge thanks all residents and users of the Phase 1 snow routes for their cooperation ��#yql #SnowRoutes pic.twitter.com/Zeo5MZTuh0
-
