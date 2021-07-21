Lethbridge breaks ground on new mixed-income housing for seniors

The province is bringing more mixed-income housing to Lethbridge.

In a release issued Wednesday, the province announced it will develop 64 new housing units in Lethbridge that incorporate a mixed-income model, allowing residents to pay a rate that makes sense for their individual situation.

The project will be constructed across the street from a park, with anticipated completion in spring of 2022.

The province said it anticipates the development will create 91 jobs.

Alberta Seniors and Housing Minister Josephine Pon and Ahmed Hussen, the federal minister for families, children, and social development who's also responsible for the Canada Housing and Mortgage Corporation (CMHC) were on hand Wednesday for the groundbreaking ceremony.

The federal government and province provided $3.4 million for the project.

“Alberta’s government is working to create affordable and sustainable housing options for senior," Pon said. "This new Lethbridge development, an affordable housing pilot (public private partnership) shows how the private sector, non-profit sector and different orders of government can all work together to help more Alberta seniors access the housing they need. I look forward to welcoming seniors to their new homes next spring.”

“Every Canadian deserves a safe and affordable place to call home," Hussen said, in a release. "Investments like this one here in Lethbridge demonstrate that our government is committed to helping create new jobs and stimulate the economy while providing access to safe, affordable homes for Canadian seniors.”

Lethbridge mayor Chris Spearman said the initiative would provide welcome housing to the city.

"Affordable housing is an area of stress and concern for many aging Canadians and we're grateful to the federal and provincial governments for making this a priority and acting on it for Lethbridge.”