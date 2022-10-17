Lethbridge business blames inflation and pandemic for store closures

A Lethbridge business, which ran two shops, says the ongoing challenges of inflation and the COVID-19 pandemic are the main reasons it had to close down recently.

Officials say Mocha Cabana, along with its sister location Mocal Local, were unable to remain open during the troubling state of the economy.

"Our small, local business faced impossible odds over the past two years," a sign posted to Mocha Cabana's front door read. "The pandemic and current economic state has proved to be too much for us to overcome.

"We have enjoyed serving our community through nourishment and sustainability. Thank you for supporting local."

While the Mocha Local shop held a "going out of business sale" on Monday, officials with Lethbridge's Chamber of Commerce say it's difficult to see any entrepreneur close down.

"We've had them cater a lot of our events and so it's really hard when you see those things happen within our own community and know that there's businesses out there really struggling," said CEO Cyndi Bester.

She says store closures like this emphasize the importance of shopping and dining local, especially in smaller cities like Lethbridge.