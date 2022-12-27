Lethbridge businesses push importance of shopping local on Boxing Day

It was Boxing Day, and Albertans were heading out to find the best deals they could get their hands on.

While many chose to go to the big box stores, smaller businesses in Lethbridge were emphasizing the importance of getting out and shopping local.

"It's hard to compete with those big box stores, so we're trying our best to keep the money local," said Tony Fritz, co-owner of the Herbal Apothecary.

"You give your money to Wal-Mart or somewhere like that, it's leaving the city," said Alex Kindrachuk, purchasing manager for King of Trade.

"Whereas, when you spend your money here, it's going right back into Lethbridge."

King of Trade was happy to welcome customers on Monday, holding a Boxing Day sale with 20 per cent off everything in the store.

Kindrachuk said these big, one-day sales are even more important now, with larger competitors running week- or even month-long deals.

"It's pretty tough to compete, especially when these sales are starting sometimes at the beginning of December," he told CTV News.

"We like to have pretty fair prices all year round and Boxing Day is kind of when we move everything."

It wasn't only businesses pushing local – so were shoppers.

"More than we realize, the small businesses are the backbone of the economy, really," said Jason Edwards, who was out with his family at King of Trade.

"There's the big stores and everything, but we like to go to the small ones and King of Trade in particular."

While some local Lethbridge stores were closed for Boxing Day, others, like the Herbal Apothecary, were active in a different way.

Fritz said they decided to take advantage of the digital age by running online sales.

"We still wanted to have that sale and that promotion and give back to our customers and give them the opportunity to save 20 per cent on anything in-store, but online instead."

Fritz said it's more important than ever to get out and support local and the Herbal Apothecary is doing what it can to lead by example.

"That money is going to be put back into the community and another business, so we always do our best to support other local business and buy our groceries and buy stuff that we want here right in town instead of going online or going to the big box stores," he said.