Lethbridge carjacker dumped vehicle outside city; police seek suspect

Lethbridge police say the public may be able to help them find a suspect who attacked a 77-year-old woman and stole her car.

Officials first alerted residents about an incident on Saturday where a woman was assaulted and had her vehicle taken from her at a Bank of Montreal parking lot in the 600 block of Fourth Avenue S. on Saturday.

Following the incident, police located the victim's vehicle, a white 2018 Hyundai Santa Fe, abandoned east of the city in a rest area off Highway 3, near Range Road 21-2.

Investigators are now looking for anyone who may have more information about the vehicle around the time it was left there.

The suspect is described as a young man in his late teens, with black hair. He was wearing dark clothing and a dark-coloured toque.

Anyone who may have been travelling through the area between Nov. 4 at 4:50 p.m. and Nov. 5 at 1:40 p.m. and has dash cam footage or picked up a hitchhiker is asked to call 403-328-4444 and reference file 22024253.