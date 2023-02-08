Lethbridge city council supports more affordable housing

The City of Lethbridge has unanimously agreed to move ahead with plans to add more affordable housing.

The proposal includes $5 million in municipal funding requests from the federal government's rapid housing initiative program.

Officials say the money will be spent on three projects:

Blackfoot Family Lodge ($1.9 million out of total cost of $4,925,600);

Blood Tribe Housing ($1.5 million out of total cost of $14 million); and

My City Care Lethbridge ($1.5 million out of total cost of $19,968,571).

The city says each of the projects will need to acquire approval from Ottawa's grant program and find a third party to contribute additional funds.

Lethbridge Mayor Blaine Hyggen called it "an enormous opportunity" for the city and its low-income residents.

"If successful, these projects would also create additional jobs in the community through construction activities, as well as operation, management and maintenance of the future properties and future tax generation," he said in a release.

Documentation of those two requirements must be sent to Lethbridge's city manager before any progress can be made.

The organization has until March 15 to submit their applications to the Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation.