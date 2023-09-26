Lethbridge closes Elma Groves storm pond, Chinook Lake to mitigate goldfish population
The City of Lethbridge is closing Chinook Lake and Elma Groves storm pond in order to continue its efforts to mitigate the goldfish population in both.
Both bodies of water will be treated with Rotenone, which the city says is a "naturally-derived compound with a short half-life, meaning it will not remain in the water system for long and does pose threat to anything other than fish," according to the city's website.
There are no known natural predators for goldfish or koi in North America, which means their population can grow dramatically without human intervention.
Both are invasive species, which the city said means "high potential" to cause "disastrous" harm to the environment, economy and human health.
Chinook Lake Park will be closed until Friday afternoon.
Tomorrow and Wednesday, we will be treating Chinook Lake and Elma Groves storm pond with Rotenone for the second time to mitigate goldfish.
Chinook Lake Park will be closed until Friday afternoon for the work.
More on goldfish mitigation: https://t.co/207Ov1EZXG#yql pic.twitter.com/eQNZtLlRwJ
-
Percy Street Bridge replacement won't go ahead this weekend. Why? No one will sayThe Ministry of Transportation says the Percy Street rapid bridge replacement will not take place this weekend due to ongoing issues.
-
Metrolinx to give an update on construction of Eglinton Crosstown LRT tomorrowMetrolinx will provide an update on the construction of the much-delayed Eglinton Crosstown Light Rail Transit tomorrow.
-
New video shows motorcycles speeding along Hwy. 400 prior to crashPolice have released new video footage which shows several motorcycles speeding along Highway 400 moments prior to a crash involving one of the bikes.
-
RCMP seize machetes, knives, BB gun from Manitoba high school studentsThe Manitoba RCMP arrested several teenagers in Portage la Prairie on Monday after seizing various weapons, including machetes, knives, and BB guns.
-
Alexandra Bridge closing this week for work on Kiweki PointOne of Ottawa-Gatineau's interprovincial bridges will be closed this week for development work on the Ottawa side.
-
Funding for police, first responders promised by Manitoba ToriesManitoba Progressive Conservatives are promising money for police and first responders on the campaign trail for the Oct. 3 election.
-
North Vancouver man, company pay $200K in insider trading settlement, BCSC saysA North Vancouver man and his company have agreed to pay a provincial regulator $200,000 after admitting to insider trading and conduct that was "abusive to the capital markets."
-
B.C. set to reveal housing targets for 10 communities, including Vancouver and VictoriaB.C. Housing Minister Ravi Kahlon is set to release details Tuesday on the province's plan to achieve housing targets in 10 communities, including Vancouver, Victoria and Kamloops.
-
Calgary Flames whittle training camp roster down to 55As the team moves closer to the 2023-24 season, the Calgary Flames organization announced on Tuesday several moves within its training camp roster.