Lethbridge College, U of L see jump in interest for hybrid learning following pandemic

After two years of online classes, hybrid learning has become a popular model at both the University of Lethbridge and Lethbridge College.

This is the first full year University of Lethbridge students are back in person, but some students are choosing to continue virtual learning, such as those enrolled in the therapeutic recreation program.

"It's really great that there's demand in this program, so they're doubling the program to 64 seats," said Kathleen Massey, vice-provost (students) at the University of Lethbridge.

In a recent survey, only eight per cent of students said they preferred purely online learning, according to Massey.

However, school officials are seeing growing demand for hybrid learning – a combination of online and in-person instruction.

"We have seen that there is a growing interest in the hybrid model and we do have a number of professors who have continued to use that approach," Massey said.

"Those classes include online components and in-person labs and studios."

Massey says the university is known for its in-person teaching, but that the hybrid model has come in handy.

The same message is being received across the river at Lethbridge College.

"I think students like flexibility," said Marko Hilgersom, Lethbridge College registrar.

"With increased cost of post-secondary, living expenses, they need to work a little bit more. So, what we find is a lot of face-to-face students may be taking four face-to-face classes and one online course."

Hilgersom says Lethbridge College, too, has seen an increase in students interested in a hybrid model delivery.

He says only about 400 students are strictly learning online.

"If anything, we have seen a normalizing, a returning to pre-COVID levels of students in online programs," Hilgersom said.

"We are continuing to look at ways for the blended model and the pandemic has done a good job in showing us ways to improve what we already had in place."

Massey says other areas of the university have also incorporated the model.

"Our mental-health counselling department, students can choose to have an appointment in person or online in a secure zoom context or by telephone," Massey said.

"So, we're retaining and will continue to retain and use those flexible options."

In the fall, Lethbridge College had more than 5,000 students enrolled, while 8,000 students are attending the U of L.