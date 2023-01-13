Lethbridge cop cleared in accidental firing of gun, injury to fellow officer

A Lethbridge police officer won't be facing any criminal charges in the accidental discharge of a gun that led to a fellow officer being injured.

Alberta's police watchdog has cleared the unnamed officer of any criminal wrongdoing in the incident, which happened on Sept. 22, 2020.

At the time, the Lethbridge Police Service (LPS) had recently moved to using a new make of handgun, a change that effected all officers.

As part of the transition, officers had to undergo a mandatory training session prior to using the gun. Additional training sessions were offered, but not mandatory.

The firing of the gun happened at one of the non-mandatory sessions at the LPS outdoor range facility.

During the session, instructors showed officers how to disassemble the firearm safely, including pulling the trigger to remove the slide, which was one of the important differences between this firearm and the last firearm LPS used.

The officers then went indoors to learn how to clean and oil the new firearms properly.

According to Alberta Serious Incident Response Team (ASIRT), the officer in question cleaned and oiled his firearm, and then reassembled it, at which time he realized he forgot to oil one part of the gun and began to disassemble it again.

"When he pulled the trigger, as required to remove the slide, the firearm discharged a bullet that was in the chamber," ASIRT said in its report.

After the shot was fired, an "object" hit another officer in the leg, seriously injuring him.

He was rushed to hospital where he stayed overnight.

"Based on the evidence at the scene, it appears that the discharge ricocheted off a table leg and then went into a wall," said ASIRT.

A small metal fragment was found in the injured officer's leg.

"It was from either the table leg or the shell casing," ASIRT said.

ASIRT said there was no animosity between the pair and the officer who accidentally fired the gun apologized to the injured officer "repeatedly."

As there was no evidence that the discharge of the firearm was intentional, or that he was pointing it at the other officer at the time, ASIRT found any potential liability he faces is negligence-based, but not criminally negligent.

"It appears that the (officer) failed to follow the appropriate safety measures and accidentally discharged his firearm and the (victim) was injured."

"This was an unfortunate incident that caused real harm," said ASIRT. "But it was not a criminal one."