Lethbridge council again declares April 7 as Green Shirt Day

Lethbridge city council has once again set aside a day next month to honour the life of a young hockey player who died in a 2018 crash.

Logan Boulet was among victims of the tragic bus crash near Humboldt, Sask., on April 6, 2018, but his death helped save the lives of six other people, who benefited from the gift of his donated organs.

Logan, inspired by the actions of his coach and mentor Ric Suggitt, whose donated organs also saved lives, signed his organ donor card before he died.

As a result, April 7 – the day Logan succumbed to his injuries – unofficially became Green Shirt Day, a time where people could honour, remember and recognize all the victims and families of the Humboldt bus crash and work to build the young man's legacy of inspiring people to sign their organ donor cards.

On Tuesday, Lethbridge city council unanimously declared April 7 to be observed as Green Shirt Day.

Lethbridge Mayor Blaine Hyggen says it's important to bring up this topic at council on an annual basis, rather than give it a one-time declaration, in order to emphasize the impact of Logan's sacrifice.

He says both men established a countrywide legacy.

"They had a major role in inspiring Canadians to talk to their families and register as organ donors. This is something that Lethbridge city council wants to continue to recognize."

After Logan donated his organs, it's estimated that almost 150,000 people registered to become organ donors.

Further information about Green Shirt Day can be found online.