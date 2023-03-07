Lethbridge council defeats proposal to hike downtown parking fines

Lethbridge city council has unanimously defeated a proposal to increase parking fines in the downtown core, following concerns that were brought forward over the issue.

The amendment to the parking bylaw was looking at doubling the fine from $25 to $50, but because of feedback collected during a public meeting on Feb. 15, council voted it down.

Mayor Blaine Hyggen said in a release that he is proud of the communication that took place.

"Our council listened to the many concerns brought forward on this topic and have now directed our administration to work with the (Downtown Business Revitalization Zone) and other stakeholders to come up with some recommendations to improve parking across the city," he said.

A spokesperson for Lethbridge's downtown businesses says they look forward to working with the city "to develop some innovative solutions."

"I am pleased that folks with interests in the downtown, and who were concerned about a drastic increase to parking fines, have been heard by council," said Sarah Amies with the Downtown Lethbridge BRZ.

New parking fine options will be discussed between the city, the downtown BRZ and the Heart of Our City committee. The results of that engagement are due back by the end of the third quarter this year.

Existing parking fines of $25 will remain in place, the city says.