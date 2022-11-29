Lethbridge council votes to approve four-year operating budget, 5.1 per cent tax increase

Lethbridge council has voted unanimously to approve the 2023-26 operating budget.

That means residents will see a 5.1 per cent increase for each of the next four years.

Taxes on a $285,800 single-family home will go up $129.93 a year.

Council originally projected an increase of 3.77 per cent, however, Mayor Blaine Hyggen says after holding the line on property taxes during the pandemic, the increase is needed to service the growing city.

“We, who are all sitting up here, we're all taxpayers and it’s tough sometimes because you think, 'Gosh, you raise this.' We're all paying the same thing.” Hyggen said.

“We would like them to be zero, but we understand the service that is needed to operate this community.”

Public safety makes up the two largest budget items this term.

“Public safety is the No. 1 concern residents come to city council with and this budget reflects the investment we’re making to address those concerns,” Hyggen said.

The Lethbridge Police Service will see the hiring of 37.5 positions over the next four years.

LPS will add 22 police officers – seven youth engagement officers and 15 police officers – along with 15.5 civilian staff positions at a price tag of $16 million.

The Lethbridge Fire Department has also been approved to add 13 new firefighters at a cost of $6 million.

Hyggen says although the 5.1 per cent increase has been passed, that could change.

“It’s set at 5.1 and that's what is currently going forward, but I’m hoping we can come back and find some additional efficiencies that we can find throughout the corporation and reduce that,” Hyggen said.

The new adjustment will be applied to the municipal portion of residential property taxes.