Lethbridge County man charged following execution of search warrant
CTVNewsCalgary.ca Digital Producer
Stephen Hunt
A 34-year-old Lethbridge County man has been charged following the execution of a search warrant earlier this week.
The search took place Wednesday on the 100 block of Laval Boulevard West, in a residence as well as in associated vehicles.
That produced what police believed to be a large amount of stolen property, along with a small quantity of cocaine and assorted pills.
Justin Edward Barlow was charged with possession of a controlled substance and failure to comply with a release order.
He was scheduled to appear in court Friday.
The investigation is ongoing, with more charges relating to the apparent stolen property, which appears to be from retail business break-ins.
