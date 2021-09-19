Lethbridge Curling Club celebrates 125 years

With the start of the new curling season around the corner, the Lethbridge Curling Club (LCC) kicked off the year in historic fashion.

This season marks 125 years for the club and according to their General Manager, Kirk Mearns, they couldn't be more excited.

"The Lethbridge Curling Club celebrating 125 years is a big milestone for us," Mearns told CTV News.

"Our members are excited and it happens in a year where things are a little awkward, we're going to be back to full curling this year, so it's a big double celebration for us."

The event was held at the club in west Lethbridge and included snacks and cake, a chance for people to throw a few stones and an open house for members to sign up for the upcoming leagues.

Having members back in house was a huge boost according to Mearns.

"It's a tight knit community. We've all curled together for years and to see all of these old friends back, we've missed them," he said.

"We've been closed for almost a year where we haven't been able to curl so it's been a long road for us since we've been back."

The upcoming season will kick off next weekend with the Michael Izsak Memorial Junior Bonspiel.

Full leagues will begin at the start of October and Mearns is grateful for everyone that stuck by them for the past year.

"I'd just like to thank everybody that's been so supportive over the last year or so and we look forward to a great season."

The LCC has also announced that they will be implementing the Restrictions Exemption Program as of Sept.20.

For more information, you can visit the Lethbridge Curling Club's website.