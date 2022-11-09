Lethbridge ends Phase 1 snow routes
CTVNewsCalgary.ca Digital Producer
Stephen Hunt
Lethbridge is ending its Phase 1 snow routes Wednesday at 5 p.m., allowing a resumption of on-street parking.
Phase 1 snow routes were put in place Monday at noon, in order to facilitate plowing after heavy snow overnight on Nov. 6.
Phase 1 snow routes are identified with a blue snowflake tab on the upper side of snow route parking signs.
Snow routes can be activated any time snow creates unsafe driving conditions, as determined by the city's transportation operations.
To receive notifications, view maps or provide feedback, go to Get Involved Lethbridge: Snow Control or call 311.
