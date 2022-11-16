Lethbridge family honours daughter's memory with toy donation
More than 200 toys were donated to charities in the Lethbridge area for the second year of an initiative started in memory of a little girl who died in 2020.
Madison Geerligs' parents Emily and Alex decided to support the city's Angel Tree Toy Depot last year, gathering about 200 toys to donate to the campaign.
The pair thought it would only be a one-time gesture, but when others began asking them if they would be doing it again this year, they knew they wanted to continue the tradition.
"It was a big success last year and we weren't sure we wanted to ask people to do it again," said Emily. "We had some friends ask if we were going to do it and we thought we better do it.
"I think it's even bigger than last year."
Along with friends and family members, a local minor hockey team have helped out so far.
Full details about Lethbridge Family Services' Angel Tree campaign can be found online.
