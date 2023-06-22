Lethbridge family honours late baby girl with charitable donation

A Lethbridge family is hoping to inspire charitable giving as a way of honouring a young family member they lost too soon.

Rebekah Olsen’s sixth child, Annie Rae, was born on June 20, 2022.

Tragically, in October 2022, Annie passed away peacefully in her sleep.

"She was about three-and-a-half months old and just went down for a nap and didn't wake up," Olsen said.

Rather than spiral, Olsen decided she wanted to create something positive in Annie's memory.

"I decided either I’m going to get really bitter and angry, or I’m going to make this a good thing, a positive thing," she explained.

"I have a very supportive husband and a beautiful family, and we pulled together and we started to see the impact of Annie working through us."

Olsen and her family came up with the idea of launching "The Annie Effect" -- a donation drive to benefit Lethbridge Family Services.

On Tuesday, the family held a celebration of life for Annie, on the same day she would have celebrated her first birthday.

"She was a very loved – and still is a very loved baby," Olsen said.

Donations of diapers, toys, books and more poured in, all of which were given to Lethbridge Family Services on Thursday to help support those in need.

Olsen say she has been blown away by the support they've received, and they believe Annie’s memory will have a lasting influence on Lethbridge.

"The impact we've seen already has been significant and meaningful and extremely intentional, and I’m just very grateful. I'm grateful for my sweet baby, because I’m just a better person because of her," Olsen said.

The family hopes to continue celebrating The Annie Effect for years to come, saying each year they'll be asking for donations consistent with how old Annie would have been.