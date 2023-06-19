Lethbridge fire crews respond to Sunday residential fire

Lethbridge fire crews were able to quickly extinguish a residential fire Sunday night on Aberdeen Crescent West.

Crews from three stations responded to calls that came in around 6:30 p.m.

After the fire was put down, a preliminary investigation suggests the fire started on the outside deck, then moved into the basement.

No injuries were reported. A damage estimate isn't available yet.

The investigation into the cause of the fire continues.