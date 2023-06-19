Lethbridge fire crews respond to Sunday residential fire
CTVNewsCalgary.ca Digital Producer
Stephen Hunt
Lethbridge fire crews were able to quickly extinguish a residential fire Sunday night on Aberdeen Crescent West.
Crews from three stations responded to calls that came in around 6:30 p.m.
After the fire was put down, a preliminary investigation suggests the fire started on the outside deck, then moved into the basement.
Lethbridge Fire and Emergency Services crews were quickly able to extinguish a residential fire on Aberdeen Crescent West Sunday evening.
No injuries were reported and a damage estimate is not yet available. The fire is still under investigation.https://t.co/Q4OGr1Gj1T#yql pic.twitter.com/R5B2izDcva
No injuries were reported. A damage estimate isn't available yet.
The investigation into the cause of the fire continues.
