Lethbridge firefighters to participate in memorial for Sept. 11

Members of Lethbridge's fire department will be taking part in a procession to honour all first responders who have died in the line of duty on Friday.

Officials say the service, which is being held in conjunction with the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11 terror attack, will also commemorate those who continue to serve their communities.

To mark the occasion, Lethbridge Fire and Emergency Services will be holding a parade on Friday.

The service says its members have been through a lot lately, especially with the pandemic over the past two years.

"They have been all affected in some way but their members have responded with honour, dignity and determination to perform their duties to the best of their abilities," Lethbridge Fire and Emergency Services (LFES) said in a release.

It said mental health continues to be a major issue that many have struggled with.

"It has affected friends, families, our communities and the LFES sisterhood/brotherhood. The good that has come out is a greater focus on treatment, recovery and resilience."

The parade begins at 10 a.m. at Lethbridge's Fire Station No. 1 and will proceed eastbound on Fourth Avenue South to Southminster United Church, where the memorial service will take place.

Traffic is expected to be shut down at a number of intersections along Fourth Avenue for the duration of the parade.