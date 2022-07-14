Lethbridge gymnastics coach charged with sexually assaulting 7-year-old

A 33-year-old Lethbridge man has been charged following an investigation into allegations he sexually assaulted a seven-year-old girl who he coached.

The Lethbridge Police Service received a report on July 5 indicating a girl had been assaulted by her coach at the Lethbridge Gymnastics Academy.

Members of the violent crimes unit investigated and determined that the child had been sexually assaulted during her training sessions in May and June at the gym in the 3200 block of 32 Street North.

Jamie Ellacott, 33, was arrested on July 12 and charged with sexual assault and sexual interference.

Ellacott has been released from custody ahead of his next scheduled court appearance. Conditions of his release include:

He has no contact with the victim;

He has no contact with anyone under the age of 16 unless in the presence of a responsible adult;

He may not visit any public swimming areas, libraries, schools, school yards, daycares or youth shelters; and,

He may not work or volunteer anywhere he would be in a position of trust or authority over someone under the age of 16.

Police officials say no additional victims have come forward.

In a 2020 interview with CTV News Lethbridge regarding the plight of small business owners during the pandemic, Ellacott confirmed he was the academy's head coach as well as the co-owner of the business.

Ellacott's charges have been reported to the Alberta Gymnastics Federation.