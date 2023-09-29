Lethbridge homeowners and motorists starting to prepare for winter

With cold temperatures just around the corner, now's the time for Lethbridge residents and southern Albertans to start preparing for the winter ahead.

"This is the time of year where the past month or so, we've sort of switched the heat on for the first time. So, one of the major sources of heat loss in people's homes is drafts around windows and doors," said Kathleen Sheppard, executive director for Environment Lethbridge.

Making sure your windows and doors are properly sealed is one of the easiest ways to help keep heat in your home.

If you notice the areas around your windows and doors are colder than the rest of your house, it most likely means they'll need to be re-sealed.

Being able to keep more heat in your home means less money spent on heat and less impact on the environment.

"It's a win-win and that's one of the reasons I love talking about that kind of energy efficiency. It's great for the planet to use less electricity and less natural gas and it's great for your pocketbook, too," Sheppard said.

As the temperature drops, business will heat up for furnace technicians.

Many people will soon turn on their furnaces for the first time this season if they haven't already done so.

But even if you don't notice any problems when you first turn on the heat, it's always a good idea to get things checked out, just in case.

"You do tune-ups on your car regularly. The furnace is the heart of the home, so we recommend maintaining that and ensuring it's in good working order. Always very important," said Chris Bruce, sales and marketing manager for KB Heating and Air Conditioning.

Mechanics are also seeing people book appointments to get their cars ready for winter.

Making sure you have good winter tires, plenty of anti-freeze and a solid battery can keep you safe on the roads.

"Coolant, for example -- you want to make sure it's good to low temperature, so it's not causing you grief when it gets cold. We want to make sure your tires are good enough. If they're not good, you're not going to have traction through the winter," said Alan Marsh, owner-operator for Lethbridge South Fountain Tire.

The best time to get your home and car ready for winter is right now -- once the snow starts to fly, appointments with mechanics and furnace techs are likely to be booked quickly.