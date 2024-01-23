Lethbridge hosts 2024 Alberta Agricultural Service Boards conference

Members of the province's Agricultural Service Boards are in Lethbridge for their annual conference.

It's the first time in at least 25 years the conference has been held in the southern Alberta city.

More than 400 people representing 69 Agricultural Service Boards packed into a meeting hall at the Agri-Food Hub and Trade Centre.

Board members will spend two days listening to presentations on the current state of agriculture in Alberta.

"It's a really important event because it gets the Agricultural Service Boards from the 69 rural municipalities together to learn about the issues that are coming up and how we can help our producers with those issues," said Aaron Van Beers, manager of agricultural services for Leduc County.

Each region in the province takes turns hosting the conference.

This year, it's the south region's turn.

The new Agri-Food Hub and Trade Centre made Lethbridge an easy choice for the event.

"This new facility has been a phenomenal venue for our municipalities to come for our Ag Service Board(s) convention," Van Beers said.

Board members take the time to meet their colleagues from around the province to discuss issues facing agriculture.

These issues will then be drafted into resolutions to let the provincial and federal governments know where they need help.

"When you have 69 municipalities with Agricultural Service Boards, that's 69 different think-tanks because the enabling legislation gives us the ability to surgically implement some policies to make sure it meets the needs of our producers, meets the needs of our consumers," said Sebastien Dutrisac, a member of the County of Two Hills Agricultural Service Board.

The conference isn't just an opportunity to talk about issues facing agriculture.

It also hosts a trade show, displaying the latest in farming technology and allowing agriculture groups to promote themselves.

"One of the biggest roles for today's event is collective advocacy for the collective needs of agriculture. So we'll have those resolutions passed that will go towards the province," said Ken Coles, executive director of Farming Smarter.

The conference runs until Wednesday.