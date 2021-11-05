Lethbridge hotel room bust results in significant drug seizure
The Superlodge hotel in south Lethbridge has been on the radar of police, with dozens of responses over the last few months, and their latest visit led to a sizable drug seizure.
An investigation into drug activity involving tenants of the hotel in the 2200 block of Seventh Avenue S. began in October and led to a bust that included TAC team members early Thursday morning.
Two men were arrested during the execution of the search warrant and one was subsequently charged.
The search yielded:
- Methamphetamine;
- Cocaine;
- Prescription drugs;
- Brass knuckles;
- A machete; and,
- An undisclosed amount of cash.
Lethbridge Police Service officials say the value of the drugs exceeds $25,000.
Jerome Ross, 39, faces several charges including:
- Possession for the purpose of trafficking;
- Possession of stolen property; and,
- Weapons charges.
According to police, there have been more than 50 calls for police from the hotel since August including a shooting.
Ross remained in custody ahead of his court appearance scheduled for Friday.
-
-
Overnight shelter in Sudbury forced to turn away clientsOff the Street Shelter has had to turn away eight to ten clients a night in the past week as more people seek warmth and shelter.
-
Big Nickel Hockey Tournament underway in SudburyThe 41st annual Big Nickel Hockey Tournament is taking place at five arenas across Greater Sudbury.
-
-
'Just return them': 5 more plaques stolen from Edmonton Firefighters MemorialPlaques at a monument helping memorialize Edmonton's fallen firefighters were stolen for the second time this year.
-
Racial slurs hurled at Indigenous hockey playerA Manitoba teen was nearly ready to hang up his skates after he said fans hurled racial slurs at him during a hockey game,
-
Calgary man arrested after flight from police ends in Carseland, Alta.Authorities say charges have been laid against a Calgary man after he fled from police in a vehicle and then on foot before he was captured in a small community east of the city.
-
B.C. farm responds to animal cruelty allegations as hidden camera video emergesWarning: Disturbing content. A dairy farm has responded to allegations of animal cruelty after the B.C. company's dairy licence was suspended, pending an investigation.
-
Ottawa police union challenges coun. Deans over pledge to ‘refine’ 2022 police budgetThe Ottawa Police Service tabled its 2022 budget on Wednesday, with a 2.86 per cent increase in funding next year