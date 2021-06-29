Lethbridge Hurricanes GM named to Hockey Canada Program of Excellence

Lethbridge Hurricanes general manager Peter Anholt will serve on Hockey Canada's Program of Excellence (POE) management group, the organization announced Tuesday.

“Everybody understands what an honour it is to represent Canada,” said Anholt, who will represent Hockey Canada at the management level for the first time in his career.

Anholt will help guide the under-18 program which competes at the annual Hlinka Gretzk Cup.

He coached the under-18 team in 1990 and said he is looking forward to working with the program at the management level.

Anholt has been general manager of the Hurricanes since December 2014.

In his seven seasons with the ‘Canes, the club has qualified for the post-season five times, including capturing a Central Division title in 2015-16.

Lethbridge also appeared in back-to-back WHL Eastern Conference championship series in 2017 and 2018.

Anholt has also been named the recipient of the Lloyd Saunders Memorial Trophy as the league’s top executive on two occasions (2015-16, 2019-20).

Prior to joining the Hurricanes, Anholt served as a scout for both the Seattle Thunderbirds and Red Deer Rebels, while also serving as the head coach of the Rebels, Thunderbirds, Prince Albert Raiders and Kelowna Rockets.

He currently sits in the Top 10 in both games coached and games won in WHL history by a head coach.

Anholt becomes the fourth member of the Hurricanes current and former staff to represent Hockey Canada at various levels over the last five years, joining head coach Brent Kisio (U17, U18, U20), assistant coach Jeff Hansen (U17) and former assistant/video coach Andrew Doty (U17, U18).

Anholt said the organization is proud of all the players and staff that the Hurricanes have been part of the Hockey Canada program over the years.

“I can’t be more proud to say I’ll be part of a Canadian contingent,” said Anholt, adding that he’d like to continue that tradition going forward.

Anholt said he be part of an advisory group consisting of representatives from the Western Hockey League, Ontario Hockey League and Quebec Major Junior Hockey League, as well as serve as chair of a committee from the WHL.

Members of the management group will be involved with putting names forward, being part of the selection camp and offering opinions, although the team managers and coaches will make the final decisions.

“But we are very influential on who comes to the camp, and those camp rosters will be announced later on in July,” added Anholt.

“We’re just trying to continue on what Hockey Canada has always done,” said Anholt.

“It’s continuing to grow skill, talent and passion in our players, and let them play.”

At the same time he understands that expectations are high. “Of course winning is paramount when it comes to Canada.”

The Hurricanes will open the 2021-2022 regular season on Oct. 1 when they welcome the Season tickets for the Hurricanes 2021-22 season are now available for purchase by calling 403-328-1986.