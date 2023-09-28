Lethbridge Hurricanes look to extend win streak following strong opening weekend

The Lethbridge hurricanes hit the road Friday for their first away game of the 2023-24 season.

The team is hoping to keep the momentum going and add another win to the two-game streak they’re already on.

It's the kind of start new head coach Bill Peters was hoping to see from the team, which has put up eight goals over the two games.

"We're confident in our group," said Peters. "We know we have room for growth, and that's the exciting part."

Peters spent much of training camp and pre-season watching and observing the players, but has since been more hands-on.

"He's been a lot of help for us," said Hurricanes forward, Miguel Marques. "He's a very knowledgeable guy."

"He's been great around our group, and he has a lot of excitement and energy and makes it to practices and everyday to the rink. It's been awesome."

"He's got such a good view on the game," added defenceman Logan McCutcheon. "There's so much that all of us can learn from him, to just have him back there and watching is a huge benefit."

McCutcheon opened the scoring for the Hurricanes this season against the Swift Current Broncos and says he looks to grow on that this weekend.

"I'm just going to try to keep doing what I'm doing," he said. "I think I've had a good start, so I think I just have to keep building off of that, and try to get better and better as the year goes on."

Marques also had a strong opening weekend that included a pair of assists.

He, along with fellow teammates Tristen Doyle and Will Sharpe, are donating $10 for every point earned to a pair of charities that they hold near and dear: KidSport Lethbridge and Taber, and the Canadian Cancer Society.

"We teamed up to do that and support these charities, especially with the cancer one, because we've all been affected through our families," said Marques.

"We also felt it was great to give back to underprivileged kids in sports through KidSport, because we've been pretty privileged ourselves, so we want to raise money for them too."

The Hurricanes take on the Edmonton Oil Kings in a pair of weekend games.

"We know it'll be a tough weekend, and we know they have a good group over there, but I think that we also know what we can do," said McCutcheon.

"We just have to go in there and play our game and try and do everything we can to get four points out of it."

The team takes on the Oil Kings at Roger’s Place at 7 p.m. on Friday, followed by a 4 p.m. rematch on Sunday.