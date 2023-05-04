Lethbridge intersection without lights due to emergency maintenance

Traffic lights at the intersection of Stafford Drive and Fourth Avenue South in Lethbridge are out Thursday due to emergency maintenance.

The city issued a release saying it hoped to wrap up the maintenance effort by the end of the day.

In the absence of lights, traffic control will direct motorists.

Residents are reminded to treat unlit intersections as four-way stops and to take care when passing through.

