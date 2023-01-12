Lethbridge is growing, latest StatCan data indicates

The City of Lethbridge is an attractive place to move to in Alberta, according to the most recent data from Statistics Canada.

Between July 1, 2021, and July 1, 2022, Statistics Canada reported that city's population grew by 2,967 people or 2.3 per cent.

That means Lethbridge had a population of 133,064 according to the update.

Statistics Canada says the main driver of that growth was from international migration, which accounted for 1,412 people, followed by 914 people who moved there from other provinces.

It's a huge increase of international immigrants to Lethbridge – a segment of the population that's been steadily growing since 2017.

Lethbridge's natural increase/birth rate during that time was 365.

The city had Alberta's third-highest population growth rate on the report, eclipsed by Calgary's 3.1 per cent increase (49,754 people) and Edmonton's 2.4 per cent jump (36,650 people).