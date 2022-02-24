Lethbridge liquor store worker bear-sprayed, suspect photos released

The Lethbridge Police Service has released surveillance images of a man wanted in connection with a recent liquor store robbery where bear spray was discharged.

Officials say a man entered the Ace Liquor store on Aquitania Boulevard West shortly after midnight Wednesday morning and used bear spray on an employee during in an attempt to steal bottles.

The man fled the area on foot.

An EMS crew responded to the store and treated the worker on scene.

Police have released surveillance images of the suspect. Anyone who recognizes the man is asked to contact the Lethbridge Police Service at 403-328-4444 or anonymous tips may be submitted to Crime Stoppers.