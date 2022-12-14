Lethbridge looks to identify potential emergency shelter spaces
CTVNewsCalgary.ca Digital Producer
Stephen Hunt
The City of Lethbridge is looking to identify possible locations to provide shelter to the city's most vulnerable during spells of extreme weather.
To protect the safety of city residents, the city has developed an extreme weather protocol that identifies times when comfort centres will open to offer shelter during periods of extreme cold and heat.
Large, open spaces are considered ideal, including places of worship or warehouses.
Anyone with questions or who has a space they would like to make available is asked to contact the city's emergency management team at emergenymanagement@lethbridge.ca or by calling 311.
-
London, Ont.’s Maggie Mac Neil takes gold at FINA World Swimming ChampionshipsLocal Olympian Maggie Mac Neil won another world championship title in Australia on Wednesday — but it took a little while for the 22-year-old Londoner to realize it.
-
Sudbury council delays decision of fire hall consolidationAt Sudbury city council Tuesday evening, the issue of amalgamating some of the city’s 24 fire and paramedic stations was deferred to mid-January.
-
Fine structure for snow removal 'unreasonable:' Landlords AssociationThe Saskatchewan Landlords Associations (SKLA) is calling the City of Regina’s fine structure for its snow removal bylaw “unreasonable” in certain situations.
-
Judge dismisses Regina councillors' court application against city managerA judge has dismissed an application by two city councillors asking court to compel Regina's city manager to include funding to solve homelessness in the proposed 2023-24 budget.
-
Here are some of the most expensive homes for sale in and around Waterloo regionReal estate prices soared during the COVID-19 pandemic but have since started to cool down in Waterloo region as interest rates climb and buyers sit on the sidelines plotting their next move.
-
RCMP officer fires shot during Alberta arrest; ASIRT investigatingAlberta's police watchdog has a new case after a Mountie fired a gun during a Tuesday afternoon arrest in Saddle Lake, Alta.
-
Nanaimo man charged with murder in Tofino, B.C.A 25-year-old man from Nanaimo, B.C., has been charged with second-degree murder in the 2020 killing of a man in Tofino, B.C.
-
BC Lions sign co-general managers Campbell, McEvoy to extensionsSplitting general manager duties might be an unusual practice among CFL clubs, but the BC Lions have found a way to make it work.
-
Person shot by RCMP officer remembered with touching mural and memorial serviceMore than 300 people turned out for a memorial service on Saturday to mourn the loss of Dani Cooper, a 27-year-old who was shot and killed by police in North Vancouver last month.