Lethbridge man accused of making lewd, harassing calls to Medicine Hat businesses

A Medicine Hat Police Service investigation into indecent, harassing phone calls to local businesses has led to charges against a Lethbridge man.

Police officials say the investigation followed multiple complaints from staff at several Medicine Hat businesses over the last few months regarding repeated, unwanted lewd calls that would disrupt their workday.

Investigators identified 31-year-old Jacob Jacobsen as the suspected vulgar caller and he was arrested on Wednesday at his home in Lethbridge.

Jacobsen's charges include:

Six counts of criminal harassment;

Six counts of indecent telephone calls; and,

Breach of undertaking.

Jacobsen was released from custody ahead of his Oct. 13 court appearance.

MHPS officials believe additional businesses received harassing calls over the last few months but did not report the conversations to police.

Anyone who received a vulgar call is encouraged to report the incident to police at 403-529-8420.