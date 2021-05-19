Lethbridge man airlifted to Calgary hospital after crashing stolen car into tree near Brooks

A 58-year-old Lethbridge man is in a Calgary hospital bed with life-threatening injuries after the stolen car he was driving crashed into a tree outside the city of Brooks.

Emergency crews responded to a location along Joanne Trucking Road, near Range Road 14-5, at around 8 a.m. Wednesday following reports a car had left the road and hit a tree.

RCMP officials says a stolen 2015 Chevrolet Malibu was located on scene with a severely injured man trapped inside.

The lone occupant of the car, a 58-year-old resident of Lethbridge, was extricated from the wreckage and transported by ground ambulance to the Brooks Hospital in serious condition.

Due to the severity of his injuries, a STARS Air Ambulance crew flew the man to the Foothills Medical Centre in Calgary for advance treatment.

Mounties say the car had recently been reported stolen in Lethbridge.

Traffic was reduced to a single lane during the investigation into the crash.