An RCMP police dog was used to arrest a man who allegedly fled from officers in Balzac, Alta. then got his truck stuck in a field.

An officer was on patrol about 12:30 a.m. on Jan. 31, when he spotted a man standing next to a truck at a gas station.

The officer recognized the man as being under numerous release conditions, including that he remain in his residence 24-hour-a-day.

"The officer pulled up behind the truck and informed the driver that he was under arrest, at which time the male jumped into his vehicle and drove away at a high speed," police said in a release.

"He failed to stop for members and was driving dangerously, so officers disengaged. A short time later, the suspect was seen again on Township Road 252 where he got his truck stuck in a field."

The man fled once again and was apprehended with the assistance of RCMP dog services team.

Brendan Kyle Latimer, 27, of Lethbridge, is facing numerous charges, including:

Flight from police;

Resist/obstruct a police officer;

Dangerous operation of a motor vehicle;

Possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose;

Unauthorized possession of a firearm;

Possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000;

Three counts of failing to comply with release conditions;

Possession of a firearm when knowing its possession, is unauthorized, and;

Possession of a firearm ammunition on a motor vehicle.

Latimer remainedin custody on Tuesday morning and was scheduled to appear in Airdrie provincial court at 9 a.m.