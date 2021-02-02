An RCMP police dog was used to arrest a man who allegedly fled from officers in Balzac, Alta. then got his truck stuck in a field.
An officer was on patrol about 12:30 a.m. on Jan. 31, when he spotted a man standing next to a truck at a gas station.
The officer recognized the man as being under numerous release conditions, including that he remain in his residence 24-hour-a-day.
"The officer pulled up behind the truck and informed the driver that he was under arrest, at which time the male jumped into his vehicle and drove away at a high speed," police said in a release.
"He failed to stop for members and was driving dangerously, so officers disengaged. A short time later, the suspect was seen again on Township Road 252 where he got his truck stuck in a field."
The man fled once again and was apprehended with the assistance of RCMP dog services team.
Brendan Kyle Latimer, 27, of Lethbridge, is facing numerous charges, including:
- Flight from police;
- Resist/obstruct a police officer;
- Dangerous operation of a motor vehicle;
- Possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose;
- Unauthorized possession of a firearm;
- Possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000;
- Three counts of failing to comply with release conditions;
- Possession of a firearm when knowing its possession, is unauthorized, and;
- Possession of a firearm ammunition on a motor vehicle.
Latimer remainedin custody on Tuesday morning and was scheduled to appear in Airdrie provincial court at 9 a.m.