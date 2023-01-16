Lethbridge man arrested, charged in robberies of 63-, 73-year-old women
A 21-year-old Lethbridge man has been charged in relation to the physical robberies of a 63-year-old woman and a 73-year-old woman in the same day.
Lethbridge police say the incidents took place within roughly an hour of each other.
The first happened Jan. 12 around 11:30 a.m., in the 300 block of Sixth Street S., and involved a man allegedly approaching a 73-year-old woman, grabbing her purse and dragging her on the ground toward an alley before letting go and fleeing.
The second happened around 12:30 p.m., in the 400 block of Seventh Street S., and involved a man allegedly approaching a 63-year-old woman, grabbing her purse and dragging her on the ground until he was able to get her car keys.
Police say each woman was injured during their respective robbing.
In the aftermath, police arrested Ken William Kagwanja and charged him with two counts of robbery.
Kagwanja has since been released from custody, and was set to appear in court in Lethbridge on Monday.
