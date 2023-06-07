Lethbridge man charged after barricading himself inside home
CTVNewsCalgary.ca Digital Producer
Stephen Hunt
A Lethbridge man faces charges following a Tuesday incident where he is alleged to have barricaded himself inside a northside home.
Tuesday, police say a man with outstanding warrants relating to a domestic assault wouldn't come out of his house.
After making a number of attempts to get him to leave, officers from the critical incident team were deployed.
When more efforts to get the man to leave the house failed, police used a chemical agent, which resulted in the man leaving and being taken into custody.
Logan Conrad Richard Drake, 31, of Lethbridge was charged with failing to comply with release conditions and resisting a peace officer. Drake remains in custody pending a bail hearing.
-
Canada to send more weapons to Ukraine, Trudeau says on trip to KyivPrime Minister Justin Trudeau met Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy Saturday during an unannounced visit to Kyiv to show Canada's support for the fight against Russia as there were signs a long-awaited spring counteroffensive could be underway. Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland joined him on the trip.
-
Four men injured in ByWard Market shootingOttawa police say four men were located at a bar on Clarence Street with gunshot wounds at approximately 1:30 a.m. Two of the men suffered life-threatening injuries.
-
Complaints about OC Transpo bus drivers flood city's fraud hotlineAuditor General Nathalie Gougeon says the fraud hotline has been receiving approximately five to 10 reports a day over the past year linked to bus operator "compliance nature", and it is overwhelming her office.
-
Grass fire breaks out in southeast Calgary's Manchester Industrial AreaCalgary firefighters scrambled to attack a grass fire that broke out in the southeast, near an Amazon warehouse, between Builders Road and Manitou Road, around 8:30 p.m., Friday evening.
-
Reactive to proactive: A push for a national campaign on wildfire education in CanadaDespite the alarming facts and figures, experts say Canada is far more reactive than it is proactive when it comes to wildfires and they’re calling for a national campaign on wildfire education to better prepare for the future.
-
Water advisory in effect for KagawongA water advisory is in effect for Kagawong on Manitoulin Island. Public Health Sudbury and Districts say a loss of water pressure created conditions that has compromised the safety of the community's drinking water.
-
Siksika Nation breaks ground on Crowfoot Public Safety BuildingSiksika Nation has broken ground and construction is underway on its new Crowfoot Public Safety Building on the eastern side of the reserve.
-
Ribfest returns to OrilliaA favourite seasonal food has returned to the Sunshine City.
-
Pre-prom fundraiser being held for woman battling cancer for sixth timeA chance encounter is bringing a much-needed source of support to a woman who is running out of fingers to count the number of fights she's had with cancer.