Lethbridge man charged after police seize drugs, cash from vehicle

A Lethbridge man faces criminal charges after police seized drugs and cash from a vehicle search.

On Wednesday, Lethbridge police officers executed a targeted traffic stop on the 300 block of Third Street S. after witnessing activities consistent with drug trafficking.

The male driver was arrested without incident. A follow-up search of the vehicle produced around 193 grams of methamphetamine, 88 grams of fentanyl, 135 grams of cocaine, seven grams of crack and $1,520 in cash.

Jeffrey Steven Martens, 54, was charged with four counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking, one count of possession of the proceeds of crime and failing to comply with an undertaking.

Martens also has multiple outstanding warrants.

He's currently in custody awaiting a bail hearing.