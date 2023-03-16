Lethbridge man charged after search of home yields stolen property

A Lethbridge man has been charged after a search of his home yielded stolen property, including a pellet gun.

On March 14, Lethbridge police officers and members of the RCMP Crime Reduction Unit executed a high-risk search warrant at a house on the 2100 block of Fifth Avenue North.

They recovered property stolen from a number of break-and-enters in rural communities in southern Alberta, and a pellet gun stolen from a Lethbridge residence.

No one was there when the warrant was executed, but a man later turned himself in to the Lethbridge police.

David Scott Walker, 50, of Lethbridge was charged with possession of stolen property under $5,000. He's also facing more counts of possession of stolen property, as well as additional charges from other RCMP investigations outside the city.

Walker was released from custody. He's scheduled to appear in court April 25.

The investigation is ongoing.