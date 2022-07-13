Lethbridge man charged after traffic stop leads to seizure of drugs, money and an axe

A Lethbridge man faces criminal charges after a traffic stop led to the seizure of drugs, drug paraphernalia, cash and an axe.

On Tuesday, police identified a vehicle with a stolen license plate that had failed to stop for the police the day before.

Around 7:30 p.m., police pinned the vehicle in place while it was stopped on the 200 block of Mayor Magrath Drive North.

The driver wouldn't get out of the car and had to be removed.

Police searched the vehicle and driver, resulting in seizing drugs valued at $8,600, including 50.7 grams of methamphetamine, 24.4 grams of cocaine, 5.1 grams of fentanyl and 108 assorted pills. They also seized drug paraphernalia, $1,770 cash and an axe that was within reach of the driver.

Lethbridge resident Warren Shayn McIntyre, 33, has been charged with three counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking; two counts of possession of stolen property under $5,000; possession of stolen property under $5,000 (proceeds of crime); possession of an offensive weapon dangerous to the public peace; two counts of operation of a motor vehicle when prohibited; dangerous operation of a motor vehicle; and flight from peace officer.

McIntyre was also issued a number of traffic tickets.

He was released from custody and is next scheduled to appear in court Aug. 26.