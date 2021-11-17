Lethbridge man charged following standoff with police

Lethbridge police say a man is facing multiple weapons charges after engaging in a two-hour-long standoff on Tuesday.

Officers were called to a home in the 2100 block of Fifth Avenue North at about 5 p.m. on Nov. 16 after reports were made of a man wielding a firearm. It's believed the suspect pointed the weapon at another individual.

Upon arrival, police determined the suspect had locked himself inside the house, so efforts were made to evacuate adjacent homes.

Police attempted to speak with the suspect and, more than two hours after the initial call, he exited the home. Officials say he attempted to discard a firearm into a (an) neighbouring property before he was arrested.

Matayo Graham, 25, is charged with seven weapons-related offences, assault with a weapon, uttering threats and resisting a peace officer.

He remains in custody pending a court hearing.