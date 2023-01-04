Lethbridge man charged in connection with bomb threat

Lethbridge police say a 52-year-old man faces charges after a bomb scare on Tuesday afternoon.

At approximately 12:30 p.m., police were called after a moving company was told there was a bomb onboard one of its vehicles.

The truck, which was located in the 1000 block of 13 Street South, was stopped and searched by police, but no explosive device was found inside.

Police say a male suspect was identified and arrested without incident at a home in the 1600 block of Scenic Drive South.

Investigators say the suspect was a customer of the moving company and the incident stemmed from a dispute.

"(He) demanded his property be delivered immediately or he was going to remotely detonate an explosive device in the back of the van," police said in a release.

While the bomb itself was a hoax, 52-year-old Winston Wolfe is charged with uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm.

He was released from custody and is scheduled to appear in court on March 22.