Lethbridge police say a 34-year-old man is facing charges in connection with a number of break-ins at businesses in the north end of that city.

Officials were called to investigate multiple incidents of break-and-enters at buildings in the industrial area in north Lethbridge on Jan. 1.

As a result, police were able to identify and arrest a man believed to be responsible.

Bradley Goosen, 34, of Lethbridge, has been charged with:

  • Five counts of shop break and commit mischief;
  • Five counts of shop break and commit theft;
  • Break and enter to a dwelling;
  • Failing to comply with a release order;
  • Taking a motor vehicle without consent and;
  • Four counts of mischief under $5,000.

Goosen remains in police custody pending a court hearing.