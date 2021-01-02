Lethbridge police say a 34-year-old man is facing charges in connection with a number of break-ins at businesses in the north end of that city.

Officials were called to investigate multiple incidents of break-and-enters at buildings in the industrial area in north Lethbridge on Jan. 1.

As a result, police were able to identify and arrest a man believed to be responsible.

Bradley Goosen, 34, of Lethbridge, has been charged with:

Five counts of shop break and commit mischief;

Five counts of shop break and commit theft;

Break and enter to a dwelling;

Failing to comply with a release order;

Taking a motor vehicle without consent and;

Four counts of mischief under $5,000.

Goosen remains in police custody pending a court hearing.