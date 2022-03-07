Lethbridge man charged in stabbing outside nightclub, 3 injured
One man is facing charges after a stabbing outside a Lethbridge nightclub over the weekend that left two people injured.
The violence broke out at around 2 a.m. on Sunday outside of Club Lime in the 1200 block of 1st Avenue South.
Paramedics took three people, including the man charged, to hospital with knife wounds.
Lethbridge police say a 26-year-old man from Fort Macleod suffered multiple stab wounds and is listed in stable condition.
A 20-year-old man from Lethbridge was stabbed twice and has since been released from hospital.
John Gondurak-Courterielle, 23, of Lethbridge, is facing several charges, including aggravated assault and assault with a weapon. Police said officers seized a knife from him.
Gondurak-Courterielle was stabbed twice and suffered a hand injury.
He has since been released from hospital and is scheduled to appear in court on April 1.
