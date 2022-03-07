Lethbridge man charged in stabbing outside nightclub, 3 injured

One man is facing charges after a stabbing outside a Lethbridge nightclub over the weekend that left two people injured.

The violence broke out at around 2 a.m. on Sunday outside of Club Lime in the 1200 block of 1st Avenue South.

Paramedics took three people, including the man charged, to hospital with knife wounds.

Lethbridge police say a 26-year-old man from Fort Macleod suffered multiple stab wounds and is listed in stable condition.

A 20-year-old man from Lethbridge was stabbed twice and has since been released from hospital.

John Gondurak-Courterielle, 23, of Lethbridge, is facing several charges, including aggravated assault and assault with a weapon. Police said officers seized a knife from him.

Gondurak-Courterielle was stabbed twice and suffered a hand injury.

He has since been released from hospital and is scheduled to appear in court on April 1.