Lethbridge man charged with attempted murder after domestic incident
A Lethbridge man has been charged with attempted murder in connection to a violent domestic assault at a southside home last week.
Police were called to a home in the Fairmont area at around 12:30 p.m. on Sept. 23.
Arriving officers found two people in their 50s both suffering from stab wounds.
Paramedics transported them to hospital. The man has since been discharged but the woman remains in hospital in stable condition.
"Following further investigation, it was determined the male assaulted the female and the injuries he sustained were self-inflicted," Lethbridge police said in a Tuesday news release.
The man, who cannot be named in order to protect the identity of the victim, has been charged with the following offences:
- Attempted murder;
- Aggravated assault;
- Assault by choking;
- Uttering threats; and
- Possession of a dangerous weapon.
He remains in police custody and is scheduled to appear in court on Sept. 30.
