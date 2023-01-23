Lethbridge man faces assault charges in armed attack that left victim with serious head injuries

A 37-year-old Lethbridge man has been charged with aggravated assault following a police investigation into an attack involving a weapon.

According to Lethbridge Police Service officials, officers responded to the 700 block of Fifth Avenue S. on the evening of Jan. 16 after an injured 28-year-old man was found.

The man told police he had been attacked and he was taken to hospital by ambulance with serious head injuries.

Surveillance footage secured from a block away purportedly showed the victim being approached by a man and struck multiple times with an undisclosed weapon.

Investigators say the victim and his attacker knew one another and the assault is considered targeted.

Ryan Neale Nepoose was arrested on Jan. 22 and subsequently charged. He remains in custody ahead of his court appearance scheduled for Thursday.