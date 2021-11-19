Lethbridge man faces charges after Superlodge hotel drug trafficking investigation

Police say a Lethbridge man is facing charges following an investigation into suspected drug trafficking at the Superlodge hotel.

The investigation was launched earlier this month in response to ongoing concerns about criminal activity at the building, located in the 2200 block of Seventh Avenue South.

During the investigation, police said they observed drug trafficking activity originating from a specific room. Officers executed a search warrant on Thursday, at which time three people were arrested.

While searching the room, police found a revolver-style pellet gun, rifle-style pellet gun, body armour and a small quantity of fentanyl.

Police said a traffic stop was conducted on a vehicle "associated with the room" at which time three more people were taken into custody.

One of the people from the vehicle was in possession of bear spray, police said, and a large machete was found on the floor of the vehicle.

Rodney Kesley Bottle, 39, is charged with carrying a concealed weapon, possession of a prohibited weapon and knowingly possessing a prohibited weapon.

He is scheduled to appear in court on Jan. 12, 2022.

Bottle is prohibited from attending the Super Lodge and possessing any weapons.

The other five subjects were released without charges.