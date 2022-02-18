Lethbridge man faces charges after weapons found during bust

Authorities arrested a 35-year-old Lethbridge man after they found firearms, ammunition and body armour inside a home.

The violent crimes unit of the Lethbridge police executed a search warrant on a home in the 100 block of Jerry Potts Boulevard West at approximately 8:45 p.m. on Thursday.

During the operation, they found two loaded firearms as well as body armour and a quantity of ammunition.

Craig Sweetgrass, 35, was arrested at the scene without incident.

He is charged with:

Two counts of possession of an offensive weapon dangerous to the public;

Two counts of careless use/storage of a firearm;

Two counts of possession of a firearm/weapon obtained by the commission of an offence;

Two counts of possession of a firearm while prohibited to do so;

Two counts of knowingly possess an unauthorized firearm; and

Knowingly possess a prohibited/restricted weapon.

He remains in custody pending his court appearance.