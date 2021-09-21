Lethbridge man faces multiple charges after shot fired Monday in traffic incident

A Lethbridge man faces multiple charges in relation to an incident Monday in which a shot was fired from a rifle.

About 3:15 Monday afternoon, a Lethbridge police officer responding to a traffic incident heard what they believed to be a gun shot in the 2200 block of 7 Ave. South.

At the same time, a vehicle was spotted leaving the scene of the traffic incident, headed west on 7 Ave.

Witnesses told police that a man had shot a rifle and fled the scene on foot. Officers cordoned off the area, while community peace officers visited nearby Ecole la Verendrye School to assure staff and students they were safe.

A suspect was located near the area and arrested. A firearm was also recovered.

Police investigators believe there was a confrontation between the driver of the vehicle and the man on foot that resulted in a shot being fired in the direction of the vehicle. Police believe the two knew each other. No round has been recovered.

Rauiri McGinnity of Lethbridge has been charged with the following:

· Careless use of a firearm;

· Intentional and reckless discharge of a firearm;

· Possession of an offensive weapon dangerous to the public;

· Discharge firearm with intent to injure; and

· Mischief.

McGinnity was remanded in custody while waiting to receive a date for a court appearance.